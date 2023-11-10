In the video we offer you some first preliminary impressions on the design of the device, as well as showing you all the contents of the package, before starting the field test and all the necessary tests necessary to offer you a complete and exhaustive opinion on the “portable console” for the Remote Play from Sony.

In a few days we will be able to talk to you in detail about PlayStation Portal in our review, but to pass the time we propose the unboxing video of the Sony portable device created by Pierpaolo Greco.

PlayStation Portal hits stores next week

Available in Italy from November 15, 2023 at the recommended price of 219.99 euros, PlayStation Portal despite its appearance is not a traditional portable console. In fact, it doesn’t run any games natively, but rather connects to your PS5 via Remote Play to play the games installed inside it.

The connection between PlayStation Portal and PS5 occurs via a Wi-Fi internet connection. It is not necessary for both devices to be connected to the same network, which means that you can start Remote Play even outside the home, as long as you have a sufficiently stable and powerful connection.

The device is equipped with an LCD screen 8 inches with 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The design in some ways is that of a Dualsense cut in half and with a tablet in the middle. In fact, analogue sticks, front buttons and triggers appear identical to those of the PS5 controller and also support its characteristic technologies, namely haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

What do you think, are you considering buying PlayStation Portal? Or do you think it’s not for you? Let us know in the comments.