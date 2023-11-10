Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), winner of the 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d’Italia, will end the season with a good feeling for having returned to the competition once he has overcome his serious accident in January 2022, but his challenge is to recover his best level and demonstrate who may be discussing the great triumphs of Vingegaard, Pogacar or Evenepoel.

Bernal won the Tour de France as a 22-year-old in 2019 and triumphed in the Giro d’Italia in 2021 before a terrible training slump made cycling a secondary consideration in 2022.

(Tragedy: Colombian baseball star dies in fatal accident)(Shout out to Luis Díaz from former star who experienced his father’s kidnapping: ‘It’s heartbreaking’)

The change

“The way I survived this accident is not normal, so above all I am happy to be alive. In cycling we always think about being number one and winning the Tour de France, and I did too before the accident But when you realize that you are a normal person and you can die, and you experience being in bed without being able to move, and all these things… I was lucky,” says Bernal in Cyclingnews.

In the first instance, there has been talk that the Colombian runner will focus on winning the Back to Spainthe only big one missing after having won the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia.

However, although he continues with his plans, he told what will be one of his first competitions and warned that he wanted to win it, as he already did in 20178.

“In December we will talk about the calendar. Now I have in mind the nationals of February yel Tour Colombia, I want to win this home race and be in good shape there,” Bernal said on FloBikes.

And he added: “If I start well it will give me some of the confidence that I lost in these years.”

(The League left an anti-record: the worst forward in the history of Colombian football)