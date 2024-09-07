Going into more detail, Circana’s market analyst says that at the end of July Less than 3% of PS5 owners have purchased PlayStation Portal . Certainly good numbers for an accessory that is not exactly cheap and has some important limitations.

Market analyst Matt Piscatella spoke about the sales of PlayStation Portal in the United States, revealing that the device for Remote Play with PS5 exceeded expectations and that it could do even better during the upcoming Christmas season.

Will PlayStation Portal sell out this holiday season?

According to Piscatella, there is some room to do even better, especially during the holiday shopping period, where although Sony’s marketing will be focused on the PS5 Pro, Portal could prove to be an inviting option thanks to a price that is certainly more affordable than the new console.

So, let’s talk PS Portal… while it has performed above expectations so far, there’s still plenty of room for upside. At the end of July, fewer than 3% of US PS5 owners had purchased a Portal. Could be an area to watch closely for holiday. Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) Sep 6, 2024 at 20:00

While there may be plenty of chatter about a PS5 Pro this holiday, Portal could offer an attractive gifting option for the enthusiast player in a more moderate price range than where a Pro might end up at. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) Sep 6, 2024 at 20:04

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about. PlayStation Portal is a portable device with an 8-inch screen and controls that are practically identical to the DualSense controller that allows you to play games via the Remote Play function. It was launched in Italy last November 15th in 219.99 euros. Despite some indisputable qualities, many have criticized the limitations of this device, in particular the fact that to use it you need to connect it to a PS5 and it cannot run games natively or via the cloud. If you want to know more, here is our review of PlayStation Portal.