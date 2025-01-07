In Spain there are more than a hundred spas where you can relax with the hot springs, although few are found in a building as sublime as the Valbuena Monastery. Located near the town of Peñafiel, one of the most beautiful in the province of Valladolid, This convent is not only one of the most spectacular in Castilla y León, but it also houses one of the most luxurious hotels of the entire Iberian Peninsula.

This extraordinary monastery is located in the town of San Bernardo, a district of the municipality of Valbuena de Duero, and although it has been standing almost 900 years, Its current use has absolutely nothing to do with the function it fulfilled as soon as it was founded. It is a convent of the Cistercian Order which has been converted to a five-star hotel with a hot spring spa where you can relax like in few other places in Spain.

The history of the Monastery of Valbuena

Valbuena Monastery. Lourdes Cardenal. /Wikipedia

The sublime Monastery of Valbuena It began to be erected in the year 1143 and it was founded by Estefanía Armengol, granddaughter of Count Pedro Ansúrez. In addition to its privileged location in the Ribera del Duero, this convent is one of the great Romanesque jewels that can be found in Castilla y León. Both the St. Mary’s Church like the St. Peter’s Chapel They are some clear examples of the magnitude and importance that the monastery had until the 18th century, when its decline began.

With the Disentailment of Mendizábal, The beautiful monastery was practically disused, since only the church continued to be used, which continued to have ecclesiastical purposes. After several decades passing through various owners, at the end of the 20th century the Archbishopric of Valladolid gave the convent lands to house the Foundation of the Ages of Man, after which an incredible restoration was carried out to give it the appearance it has today.

Valbuena Monastery. David Andres Gurierrez / iStock

As can be read on the website of the monastery itself, the Monastery of Valbuena has a solid and robust appearance, according to the “canons of the time.” Proof of this is inside the enclosure, which “houses the characteristics of the Benedictine structure under which it was built: church, cloister, chapter house, refectory, bedrooms…”.





And this is true wonder of the 12th century It has such impressive beauty that in 1931 it was declared Asset of Cultural Interest. Therefore, rarely do you have the opportunity to enjoy a thermal water circuit in a place as unique as this, and in addition to being an impressive monastery, it has a hotel and an offer wellness that leaves all guests amazed.

The impressive hotel of the Valbuena Monastery

Spa of the Hotel Balneario del Monasterio de Valbuena Castilla Termal Hotels

The spectacular hotel Castilla Termal Monastery of Valbuena has 79 rooms decorated with great detail, although always preserving the “charm and elegance of the 12th century monastery”. Furthermore, they have a sublime gastronomic offer, and events of various kinds such as weddings or communions can be celebrated there. All this in a splendid enclave that has some thermal experiences and fascinating well-being.

The medicinal mineral waters that emanate from the San Bernardo spring have innumerable very beneficial properties for the body. Take a bath in your amazing thermal pool or undergo any of the numerous treatments offered are just some of the options wellness what is in this monastery, the ideal place for those who seek forget all worries.

