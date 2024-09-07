Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 09/07/2024 – 11:33

Billionaire Elon Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027 if his $195 billion fortune continues to grow at its current rate, an average of 109.88% per year. The projections were released in a study by international business education organization Informal Conect Academy.

Musk’s fortune is fueled mainly by the rapid growth of Tesla, one of the world’s largest electric car manufacturers. His earnings are also contributed by the rocket manufacturer Space X, which is responsible for the Starlink satellite internet network. Finally, he owns X, formerly Twitter, which, unlike Musk’s other companies, has already lost around 70% of its value since its acquisition.

The second man to become a trillionaire if the projections are correct will be the Indian Gautam Adani, owner of a conglomerate that operates in the areas of energy, ports and airports, defense, water treatment, railways, data, farms, food and real estate. With a net worth of US$84 billion that grows at an average rate of 122.86% per year, Adani could become a trillionaire by 2028.

Two other super-rich people could reach a trillion in the same year, 2028. The first is Jensen Huang, co-founder of the already trillion-dollar technology company Nvidia. Today, he has around US$77 billion in assets, which grow at an average of 111.88% per year.

Indonesian tycoon Prajogo Pangestu is tied in the projections with Huang and Adani. He owns the Barito Pacific Group, which includes activities in the areas of forestry, plantations, oil and gas, coal and gold mining, and geothermal energy. His net worth of US$ 453.5 billion has grown at a rate of 135.95% per year.

The study also presents projections for the first three women to become trillionaires. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, great-granddaughter of the founder of L’Oreal, is currently worth $99.5 billion and could be worth $1 trillion by 2040. Julia Koch, widow of the founder of Koch Industries, could be a trillionaire by 2050. Finally, Alice Walton, daughter of the founder of Wal-Mart, could reach the milestone in 2051.