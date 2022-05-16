The new version of PlayStation Plus will debut on PS4 and PS5 on June 22nd with more than 700 games to stream and download, and with a new formula that combines Plus and Now in a single solution with three different levels of subscription: PlayStation Plus Essential (8.99 per month, 59.99 per year) will offer the same service of the current Plus, i.e. a choice of free monthly games and access to online multiplayer and cloud storage. PlayStation Plus Extra adds access to a catalog of 400 PS4 and PS5 games to play by downloading them at no additional cost, costs 13.99 euros per month, 99.99 per year. Finally, PS Plus Premium, costing 16.99 euros per month or 119.99 per year, also offers streaming PS3 games, PS1, PS2 and PSP classics, and exclusive demos of upcoming games. Right away the first securities announced for the types of subscription from Extra up:

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4 / PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4 / PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4 / PS5

Matterfall | Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded | Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4 / PS5

Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4 / PS5

Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4

Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4 / PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4 / PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4 / PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4 / PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

These instead are the classic titles for PS1, PSP and PS2 (the latter remastered for PS4) that will arrive for the Premium version of the subscription:

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation

IQ Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, PlayStation

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation

Siphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation

Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Finally, here are the PS3 games that can be played in streaming without the need to download them locally: