I’m 13,668 new covid infections in Italy today, May 16, 2022, according to numbers and data – region by region – of the covid bulletin of the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. They also register another 102 dead, bringing the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 165,346. 104,793 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, processed in the last 24 hours which show a positive rate of 13%.

Read also

There are 17,071,649 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic while 982,368 are the current positives (-15,750). The healed touch the threshold of 15,923,935. Patients with symptoms increased (+99 since yesterday for a total of 7,631) and people in intensive care (+6 since yesterday, for a total of 353).

Here is the data, region by region:

LAZIO – I am 1,745 new covid infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, May 16. There are also another 13 deaths. In Rome, there are 1,086 new cases. “Today in Lazio, out of 4,305 molecular swabs and 10,645 antigenic swabs for a total of 14,950 swabs, 1,745 new positive cases are recorded (-1,198), 13 deaths (+11), 818 hospitalized (+20), 51 intensive therapies and 3,723 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 11.6% “, reports the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – I am 1,873 new covid infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, May 16. There are also another 14 deaths. Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,461,026 cases of positivity have been recorded in the region. 7,749 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 4,313 molecular and 3,436 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of swabs made is 24.2%, a value not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and especially the molecular swabs are facts primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected, while the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,465,157 doses were administered; out of the total 3,790,718 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,887,234.

VENETO – I am 820 new coronavirus infections today May 16 in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are another 9 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,726,658, while the currently positive ones are 49,279. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,598. In Veneto hospitals 437 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 22 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 115 positive patients.

TUSCANY – They are 573 new coronavirus infections today May 16 in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 17 deaths. The new cases, 211 confirmed with molecular swab and 362 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,131,113 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.1% more than the total of the previous day. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,083,156 (95.8% of total cases). Today 1,082 molecular swabs and 3,384 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 12.8% were positive. On the other hand, 954 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding the control swabs), of which 60.1% were positive. The currently positive are 37,950 today, -7.6% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 446 (16 more than yesterday), of which 19 in intensive care (1 less). Today there are 17 new deaths: 10 men and 7 women with an average age of 79.4 years.

PUGLIA – They are 814 new coronavirus infections today 15 May in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There is one death. The new cases, identified through 8,127 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 293; Bat: 42; Brindisi: 89; Foggia: 110; Lecce: 202; Taranto: 71; Residents outside the region: 6; Province in definition: 1. There are 89,054 people currently positive, 451 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 25 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,109,716 total cases, 10,831,600 swabs performed, 1,012,265 people recovered and 8,397 deaths.

SARDINIA – In Sardinia today, May 16, 2022, 732 new coronavirus infections are registered. This was announced by the Region in the Covid bulletin. A total of 2403 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 12 (+ 2). The patients admitted to the medical area are 234 (- 8). 24,165 are the cases of home isolation (- 328). There are 4 deaths: two women aged 86 and 97 and two men aged 88 and 90, residing in the province of Oristano.

CALABRIA – They are 446 new infections registered today, May 16, 2022, in Calabria on 2,870 swabs carried out. This was reported by the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Region which also reports +2,545 recovered and 4 deaths (for a total of 2,561 deaths). The bulletin also records -2,103 currently positive, -6 hospitalizations (for a total of 190) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 12).

ABRUZZO – They are 503 new covid infections in Abruzzo according to today’s bulletin, May 16. There are also 3 other deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – is 395,550. Of today’s positives, 451 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The three deaths concern a 73-year-old and an 83-year-old from the province of Teramo, while the third death dates back to recent days. The total death toll in the region rises to 3,267. The number of positive cases also includes 361,082 discharged / healed (+259 compared to yesterday) ‘. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.