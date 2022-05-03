Today is the first Tuesday of the month, which means that i free games for PS5 and PS4 from May 2022 of the PlayStation Plus will be made available from today to all subscribers to the Sony service, who will then be able to redeem them and add them to their collection.

If you missed Sony’s announcement a few days ago, the free PS Plus games of May 2022 that will be made available today, Tuesday 3 May, on the PlayStation Store are the following:

FIFA 22 for PS5 and PS4

Curse of the Dead Gods for PS4

Tribes of Midgard for PS5 and PS4

PlayStation Plus

FIFA 22 is the latest exponent of EA Sports’ popular football game series. In the 2022 edition we find several innovations, including improved artificial intelligence for goalkeepers, new physics for the ball, the mechanics of the “Burning Sprint” and new offensive tactics. To find out more, here’s our FIFA 22 review.

Tribes of Midgard is a co-op game that mixes action, survival and roguelite elements. Players must work together to defend their village from hordes of invaders and explore the wilds of Midgard to gather valuable resources, defeat mystical beasts and face mighty opponents.

Finally, Curse of the Dead Gods is an isometric roguelike with style to sell. As an unnamed explorer we will have to make our way through a cursed Aztec temple, with traps everywhere and dozens and dozens of deformed and disturbing creatures waiting for us. We will have to make our way using a vast arsenal of weapons, including swords, spears, bows and pistols, being careful of the curses that will hit us, with permanent effects throughout the game. Here is our review of Curse of the Dead Gods.

What do you think of the free PlayStation Plus games of May 2022 for PS5 and PS4? Is there anyone who particularly teases you? Let us know in the comments.