flamenco singer
The artist presents this Thursday in Cartagena his latest and risky work, a musical biography broken down into eight compositions
José Mercé (Jerez de la Frontera, 1955) assures at the beginning of his conversation with LA VERDAD, and “without the intention of being presumptuous”, that ‘El Oripandó’ “is not a bad work”. Minutes later he will confess that it is his “most important” job. The flamenco singer is proud and happy with his new work. “The oripandó means ‘the new day
#José #Mercé #Oripandó #important #work #date
Leave a Reply