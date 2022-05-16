PlayStation Plus Premium is a revamped version of Sony’s subscription service, which is turning into more of a Netflix-style service providing access to hundreds of games for a flat monthly fee.
The service covers every PlayStation console – from the original PS1 to the PS5, as well as the PSP and, thanks to streaming, PS3 support.
Based on what Sony has confirmed for the launch window, the roster appears to be omitting some iconic franchises – there’s no Gran Turismo, for example – but there are plenty of classics from all generations to discover – from Jumping Flash!, Ape Escape and the Jak series in the early years, through to Demon’s Souls, Returnal and Miles Morales on current gen.
Third party games will be available too – including access to a “curated” version of the Ubisoft+ subscription.
What follows is the currently known PlayStation Plus Premium games list – Sony said this is an “early look at some of the games that will be included during the launch time frame” – and will expand over time, with Essential tier games available on the first Tuesday of the month, and Extra / Premium games in the middle of the month.
PS5 games available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium
As part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, the following PS5 games are available:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft+ Classics)
- Controller: Ultimate Edition
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Demon’s Souls
- Destruction All Stars
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K22
- returnal
- The Artful Escape
PS4 games available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium
As part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, the following PS4 games are available:
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- bioshock remastered
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Light blue
- Cities: Skylines
- Controller: Ultimate Edition
- Dead Cells
- Far Cry 3 Remaster (Ubisoft+ Classics)
- Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft+ Classics)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- For Honor (Ubisoft+ Classics)
- Hollow Knight
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- lego harry potter collection
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NBA 2K22
- Outer Wilds
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- resident Evil
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Ubisoft+ Classics)
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2 (Ubisoft+ Classics)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division (Ubisoft+ Classics)
PS3 games available on PlayStation Plus Premium
As part of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, the following PS3 games are available via cloud streaming, if available in your region:
- Asura’s Wrath
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Crash Commando
- Demon’s Souls
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- echochrome
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- FEAR
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- icon
- infamous
- infamous 2
- Infamous: Festival of Blood
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- lost planet 2
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Puppeteer
- rain
- Ratchet and Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus
- Ratchet and Clank: Quest For Booty
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Resistance 3
- Super Stardust HD
- Tokyo Jungle
- When Vikings Attack
PS2 games available on PlayStation Plus Premium
As part of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, the following PS2 games are available:
- Ape Escape 2 (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Dark Cloud (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Dark Cloud 2 (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- FantaVision (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Hot Shots Tennis (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Jak 3 (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Jak II (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Jak X (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Rogue Galaxy (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Siren (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Wild Arms 3 (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
PS1 games available on PlayStation Plus Premium
As part of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, the following PS1 games are available, complete with a “new user interface” that allow you to save anywhere and rewind for select titles:
- Ape Escape
- Hot Shots Golf
- IQ IntelligentQube
- Jump Flash!
- Mr Driller
- Siphon Filter
- Tekken-2
- worms armageddon
- Worms World Party
PSP games available on PlayStation Plus Premium
As part of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, the following PSP games are available, complete with a “new user interface” that allow you to save anywhere and rewind for select titles:
PlayStation Plus Premium game trials list
As well as access to a catalog of games across all generations, PlayStation Plus Premium members also have access to two-hour long trials to select PS4 and PS5 games.
Purchasing these once the trial ends will see your save progress and Trophy unlocks carry forward.
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5)
- Farming Simulator 22 (PS4, PS5)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland (PS4, PS5)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
- WWE 2K22 (PS4, PS5)
PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium tier differences and prices
From May 2022, PlayStation Plus will expand to three tiers, expanding upon the two monthly ‘free’ games we’ve seen previously (now classed as Essential) to an accessible catalog of games across multiple generations:
|Tier
|benefits
|Price
|Essential
|Same benefits as the original PlayStation Plus – two monthly games, discounts, cloud storage, multiplayer access
|UK: £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 annually
Europe: €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 annually
US: $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 annually
|Extra
|Essential tier benefits – plus PS4 and PS5 catalog of games
|UK: £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 annually
Europe: €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 annually
US: $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 annually
|Premium
|Essential and Extra tier benefits – plus PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP catalogue, time-limited game trials
|UK: £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly
Europe: €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 annually
US: $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 annually
New Essential games will be available on the first Tuesday of the month, and Extra / Premium games in the middle of the month.
PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium release dates
PlayStation Plus’s Extra and Premium tiers will see a staggered launch globally:
- May 24th: Asia
- 2nd June: Japanese
- June 13th: North America, South America
- June 23rd: Europe, Australia, New Zealand
From there, expect new monthly games to be added to the roster – which will be subsequently added to this page.
