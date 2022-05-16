PlayStation Plus Premium is a revamped version of Sony’s subscription service, which is turning into more of a Netflix-style service providing access to hundreds of games for a flat monthly fee.

The service covers every PlayStation console – from the original PS1 to the PS5, as well as the PSP and, thanks to streaming, PS3 support.

Based on what Sony has confirmed for the launch window, the roster appears to be omitting some iconic franchises – there’s no Gran Turismo, for example – but there are plenty of classics from all generations to discover – from Jumping Flash!, Ape Escape and the Jak series in the early years, through to Demon’s Souls, Returnal and Miles Morales on current gen.

Third party games will be available too – including access to a “curated” version of the Ubisoft+ subscription.

What follows is the currently known PlayStation Plus Premium games list – Sony said this is an “early look at some of the games that will be included during the launch time frame” – and will expand over time, with Essential tier games available on the first Tuesday of the month, and Extra / Premium games in the middle of the month.

On this page:

Introducing the all-new PlayStation Plus.

PS5 games available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

As part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, the following PS5 games are available:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft+ Classics)

Controller: Ultimate Edition

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Demon’s Souls

Destruction All Stars

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K22

returnal

The Artful Escape

Let’s Play Returnal: Ascension Co-op Gameplay Update 3.0

PS4 games available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

As part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, the following PS4 games are available:

Batman: Arkham Knight

bioshock remastered

Borderlands The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Light blue

Cities: Skylines

Controller: Ultimate Edition

Dead Cells

Far Cry 3 Remaster (Ubisoft+ Classics)

Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft+ Classics)

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

For Honor (Ubisoft+ Classics)

Hollow Knight

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

lego harry potter collection

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mortal Kombat 11

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NBA 2K22

Outer Wilds

Red Dead Redemption 2

resident Evil

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Ubisoft+ Classics)

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2 (Ubisoft+ Classics)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (Ubisoft+ Classics)

Let’s Play Outer Wilds – SAY HELLO TO SPACE DAD

PS3 games available on PlayStation Plus Premium

As part of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, the following PS3 games are available via cloud streaming, if available in your region:

Asura’s Wrath

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Crash Commando

Demon’s Souls

Devil May Cry HD Collection

echochrome

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

FEAR

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

icon

infamous

infamous 2

Infamous: Festival of Blood

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

lost planet 2

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Puppeteer

rain

Ratchet and Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus

Ratchet and Clank: Quest For Booty

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Resistance 3

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

PlayStation 3 – Games Still Worth Playing!

PS2 games available on PlayStation Plus Premium

As part of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, the following PS2 games are available:

Ape Escape 2 (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

Dark Cloud (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

Dark Cloud 2 (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

FantaVision (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

Hot Shots Tennis (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

Jak 3 (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

Jak II (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

Jak X (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

Rogue Galaxy (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

Siren (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

Wild Arms 3 (PS4 remaster, added at launch)

PS2 Emulation for PlayStation 4: Frame-Rate Test

PS1 games available on PlayStation Plus Premium

As part of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, the following PS1 games are available, complete with a “new user interface” that allow you to save anywhere and rewind for select titles:

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

IQ IntelligentQube

Jump Flash!

Mr Driller

Siphon Filter

Tekken-2

worms armageddon

Worms World Party

DF Retro: Sony PlayStation Revisited – Every Launch Game Tested – Part 1: Japan

PSP games available on PlayStation Plus Premium

As part of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, the following PSP games are available, complete with a “new user interface” that allow you to save anywhere and rewind for select titles:

DF Retro Extra: Sony PSP vs Nintendo DS at E3 2004! The Console War That Defined Mobile

PlayStation Plus Premium game trials list

As well as access to a catalog of games across all generations, PlayStation Plus Premium members also have access to two-hour long trials to select PS4 and PS5 games.

Purchasing these once the trial ends will see your save progress and Trophy unlocks carry forward.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5)

Farming Simulator 22 (PS4, PS5)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland (PS4, PS5)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)

WWE 2K22 (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium tier differences and prices

From May 2022, PlayStation Plus will expand to three tiers, expanding upon the two monthly ‘free’ games we’ve seen previously (now classed as Essential) to an accessible catalog of games across multiple generations:

Tier benefits Price Essential Same benefits as the original PlayStation Plus – two monthly games, discounts, cloud storage, multiplayer access UK: £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 annually

Europe: €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 annually

US: $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 annually Extra Essential tier benefits – plus PS4 and PS5 catalog of games UK: £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 annually

Europe: €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 annually

US: $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 annually Premium Essential and Extra tier benefits – plus PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP catalogue, time-limited game trials UK: £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly

Europe: €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 annually

US: $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 annually

New Essential games will be available on the first Tuesday of the month, and Extra / Premium games in the middle of the month.

PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium release dates

PlayStation Plus’s Extra and Premium tiers will see a staggered launch globally:

May 24th: Asia

Asia 2nd June: Japanese

Japanese June 13th: North America, South America

North America, South America June 23rd: Europe, Australia, New Zealand

From there, expect new monthly games to be added to the roster – which will be subsequently added to this page.