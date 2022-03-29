Marc Marquez is once again on indefinite injury leave following the terrible accident he suffered two weeks ago in Mandalika, during the Warm-Up of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

After being thrown into the air by his Honda, the Spaniard fell very badly to the ground, and the concussion that was diagnosed caused him, hours later, the reappearance of diplopia (double vision), which had already forced him to skip the last two rounds of the last championship, after having already conditioned him in the final of the 2021 season.

However, the situation is evolving favorably for the eight-time world champion. A circumstance that led the Golden Wing brand to confirm his absence for the moment only for the round of Termas de Rio Hondo, the first of the American double.

“The second neuro-ophthalmological evaluation carried out on Marc Marquez last Monday showed a very favorable evolution in the paralysis of the fourth right nerve affected by the fall occurred at the Indonesian Grand Prix. The recovery is not yet complete and Marc Marquez must follow the regime. established therapeutic with conservative treatment, “explained Dr. Sanchez Dalmau.

On the circuit in the province of Santiago del Estero, Honda will field German Stefan Bradl, the Japanese manufacturer’s tester, in place of the Cervera rider, who has already been Marc’s replacement in the last two years when necessary, first due to his injury right arm of Jerez 2020 and then for vision problems.

32-year-old Bradl renewed his contract with Honda at the end of 2021, after running 11 races in 2020 and another five in 2021 as a replacement for Marquez. In his years as a test driver, HRC took part in a total of 33 GPs, including substitutions and wild cards. His most recent appearance was that of November 7 in Portimao, which ended in 15th place. However, the German hasn’t raced in Termas de Rio Hondo since 2016, when he defended the Aprilia colors and finished the race in seventh place.

Although Argentina would be Marquez’s first full weekend, which normally would have allowed Honda not to field a replacement, the regulation now stipulates that once ten days have elapsed between the announcement of an injury and the following event, the team is obliged to field two drivers. Hence the call to Bradl to join Pol Espargaro in the factory team.

The weekend following Argentina’s, the caravan will travel to Austin, a track that is almost a talisman for the Catalan, on which he has won seven times in eight visits, missing the appointment only in 2019, when he crashed while he was in command of the race.