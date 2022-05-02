PlayStation does not want to be left behind in the race for the supremacy of the gaming world and wants to look for new acquisitions. For this, Sony is looking for a manager who can take care of just that.

After all, the competition, namely Microsoft, certainly cannot be said to be watching. After the millionaire deal with which he closed the acquisition of Bethesda, the US giant has also brought Activision home, although the latter deal is stalled at the moment. However, several sources said they were ready to bet on the success of the agreement.

Even Sony, for its part, certainly cannot be said to have remained idle. In fact, in recent weeks, the intention on the part of the Japanese giant entertainment to buy FromSoftwarethe production house, among others, of masterpieces such as Bloodborne and Elder Ring (here you can find our review).

And Kojima’s software house wouldn’t be the only one in Sony’s viewfinder. Between talked about acquisitions and formalized acquisitions, PlayStation wants to create its own microcosm of software housea bit like Microsoft has done and is doing.

After all, in recent years, what has made the difference between one console and another have been, needless to say, the exclusives. And Sony, of those, has to sell. Evidently, however, this is not enough at the top of the Japanese giant.

The search for a professional figure who is going to deal precisely with this, therefore, must be seen with a view to broadening one’s economic and financial horizons.. And even Microsoft, despite the latest two very noisy acquisitions, is looking for a similar figure.

We must, therefore, expect new fireworks from now to the next few months. Conquering ever larger slices of the gaming market is a dirty job, but someone will have to do it. Although Microsoft and Sony have shown that they are capable of doing this on their own.