Soleil Sorge replies to a fan who, with the excuse of a photo, insulted her by saying: “Live you are ugly”. The response of the former gieffina leaves everyone speechless

Soleil Sorge replies to a fan who in recent days has approached her criticizing her for her physical appearance. An inappropriate question the one received from a boy left the same ex-girlfriend very surprised and disappointed.

The influencer at the release of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip she found herself having to deal with thousands of positive but just as many negative comments. Her path inside the most spied house in Italy and the strong bond that united her to Alex Belli, have created conflicting opinions among the millions of followers who follow her.

Recently the young ex gieffina participated as a guest in a famous nightclub and it is in that context that a fan, with the excuse of a photo, criticized her physical appearance. A singular question that made the rounds of social media in just a few hours.

Once again the former suitor of Men and women has thus become the protagonist of a negative story against him. To the inopportune question of the fan, Soleil’s stinging response immediately came, which left everyone very surprised.

Soleil Sorge replies to a fan after the insult

Guest of an evening, the former gieffina found herself in front of a fan who asked her to take a picture together. At that exact moment, however, the boy would have commented on the beauty of Soleil Sorge with a question: “How come live you are so ugly?! “.

A question that left Soleil stunned, who did not expect such a rude way to criticize it under the lines. In response, the influencer stated: “Because I don’t have the right lights! “.

Subsequently the former suitor of Men and women he wanted to share what happened with all his fans. It is the latter who posted the misplaced question from the young boy on Twitter.

“I read comments on a guy who asked me yesterday why I was”so bad”As if with everything inside, a woman should really care about external beauty… try again. #bellidentroisbetter “ Soleil Sorge states.

After Soleil’s statements, many people have spent words of affection and kindness towards him. Despite its unexpected journey within Big Brother Vip, the Stasi has gotten a great deal of positive feedback from its fans.