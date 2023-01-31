A few months ago PlayStation announced the arrival of the PSVR 2 as well as a series of games for it. Even though the viewer and its titles look very promising, the company has just lowered its sales expectation. This is because there have been fewer pre-sales than expected.

According to the Bloomberg media, PlayStation would have cut its sales expectations in half. Initially they hoped to sell two million units for the first quarter of its release. They have now lowered their forecast to just one million units.

The reason for this is because very few people pre-ordered the viewer. This in turn could be due to the high price of the PSVR 2 according to Bloomberg. Since the viewer retails for $549.99, which is even more than the cost of a PS5 console.

PlayStation will launch its new PSVR 2 on February 22, 2023. Among its launch titles is Horizon Call of the Mountain Y Resident Evil Village. We’ll see if games like these grow interest in this virtual reality viewer. Would you buy it?

What improvements does the new PlayStation viewer have?

The new PlayStation viewer has a few improvements over the original that could make it more eye-catching. The first of these is its visual quality since it uses a 2000 x 2040 HDR OLED display. A considerable increase in resolution from the original.

Another of its most attractive factors is the haptic response. Like PS5’s DualSense, the small controls on the headset will allow for better player immersion. They will be able to feel various game elements in their hands. Does the viewfinder catch your attention?

