The British proposal to carry out the car inspection every year instead of two could also lead the way in our country.

The Automobiles that circulate on our roads are obliged to be revised every two years. It is a legal obligation that forces car owners to travel every two years to a review center to check the correct functioning of all the car equipment.

A way to ensure that the cars circulating on our roads are always safe. In the absence of the MOT approval, the car cannot be driven until the problems are resolved. Doing so with an expired MOT corresponds to an offense punishable with administrative fine ranging from 169 to 679 euros.

Carry out the car review it also entails an expense for the motorist to be faced every two years. Now, however, things could change and we could move on to one review every year.

The matter at the moment concerns the United Kingdom. As written by the portal Solomotori.it, the proposal to bring forward the car inspection every year has arrived on the table of the British government which will evaluate it in the coming weeks. This is a decision taken to further increase the level of safety in a nation where the climatic conditions are often hostile.

If the law were passed in United Kingdom, the British nation could pave the way for a revolution in our country too. A similar proposal could also arrive on the table of our executive and if brought to Parliament it could soon become a reality.

Anticipating the car inspection every year is certainly positive from a safety point of view because more attention would be paid to the vehicles circulating on our roads. But at the same time it would represent an additional expense item for the millions of motorists who are certainly not happy in this very difficult historical period economically.

Already in the UK, many automotive associations have criticized the proposal as dangerous.