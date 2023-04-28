Sony said in its latest financial results that it shipped 6.3 million PlayStation 5s in the three months to March 31, 2022, bringing console sales to 38.4 million units. This is more than triple the results achieved in the same period in the previous year, and means that Sony has shipped 19.1 million PS5s in all of fiscal 2022, beating the forecast of 18 million. Revenue from software is generally up, but units shipped are down from 70.5 million in the fourth quarter to 68 million in the same period in 2022. Online users of PlayStation Network have increased, from 106 million to 108 million, but the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers remain stable at 47.4 million. Sony’s revenue for the fiscal quarter grew 35 percent, or about $22.5 billion. Sony has not disclosed the impact on sales of PlayStation VR2, the PS5 virtual reality helmet that came out in the period under review.