F1, the times of the PL1 in Baku

Baku, the synthesis of PL1

Max Verstappen started the first “Sprint” weekend of the season in the best possible way, taking first place in the first and only free practice: Super Max’s time was 1:42.315, obtained in time attack finish with red rubber.

The speed of the Dutchman is not surprising, designated as the obligatory favorite in Baku, a circuit on which Red Bull can take advantage of his extraordinary straight-line speed and Verstappen can show off the driving qualities of the citizen of the Azeri capital among the narrow curves. He surprises positively, at least compared to the expectations of the eve, the performance of Charles Leclerc, second and only 37 thousandths away from the RB19 of the world champion.

A Ferrari that therefore appeared to be growing, as confirmed by the fourth position of Carlos Sainz, even if the gaps of the Spaniard are much higher: half a second from Verstappen, four tenths from Sergio Perez (3rd). There is no feedback from Mercedes to evaluate Ferrari’s performance: the Brackley team concentrated exclusively on race pace, lapping with high fuel loads. The gaps between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell (11th and 17th) are not surprising at all, with the seven-time world champion deeming he didn’t have to put on red tires to settle in view of today’s qualifying.

The live broadcast of F1 PL1 in Baku

You can relive the first free practice session in Baku through our LIVE.

The Baku program

Formula 1 is back on track this afternoon for qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The citizen of Baku will therefore immediately get serious. The fight for pole for Sunday’s race will start at 3 pm, and you can of course follow it live with the written report of FormulaPassion, as well as all the weekend events. At 10:30 tomorrow morning there will be the new F1 Shootout, the “short” qualifications that will determine the starting grid of the Sprint. The 100km race will last 17 laps and start at 3.30pm. The canonical Sunday Grand Prix will start at 13 instead.