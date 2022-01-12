Sony has reportedly decided to delay its previous plan to discontinue PlayStation 4 manufacturing, in light of the ongoing supply problems which still plague PS5.

PS4 manufacturing had been set to cease at the end of 2021, Bloomberg reported today, but has been extended throughout 2022 – meaning around a million more last-gen consoles will now be created.

Sony’s decision is largely due to the ongoing supply chain issues affecting PS5 chips, which have made stock of the newer console scarce even a year after launch.

For those looking to buy a PlayStation console in 2022, Sony’s hope is that by providing a cheaper alternative – and more importantly, one that is actually available – casual customers will be satisfied, and some stock pressure on PS5 may be alleviated.

Keeping PS4 factories churning will also help Sony with “more leeway when negotiating with manufacturing partners for a better deal,” Bloomberg wrote.

A Sony spokesperson has responded to the report with confirmation PS4 would continue to be made this year, although the company did not publicly confirm the report of its earlier plan to wind production down.

More than 116m PS4 consoles have now been sold worldwide, making it one of the most successful consoles of all time. (PS2, the best-selling console ever, shifted 155m.)

Sony has revised down the number of PS5 consoles it expects to be able to sell this financial year, blaming chip shortages and impacts from Covid to global distribution.

Meanwhile, several of Sony’s upcoming high-profile exclusives will launch on both PS4 and PS5, including Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok.