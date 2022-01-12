If you suffer from severe pain that you cannot bear in your teeth, you can visit the dentist to get rid of the pain. However, if you feel slight pain and dread going to the dentist, there are some home remedies that will give you temporary relief. Here are the best home remedies for toothache that provide you with instant relief, provided by the Bold Sky Indian website.

1. Carnation

Clove helps reduce dental pain because it contains analgesic and analgesic properties. These properties instantly numb the pain. Place 3 whole cloves inside your mouth to stop the pain.

2. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is another effective remedy for toothache because it has analgesic and antimicrobial properties that help reduce swelling and inflammation of the gums. Take a tablespoon of coconut oil and move it inside your mouth for 20 minutes. Rinse your mouth with warm water.

3. Garlic

Garlic has anti-inflammatory properties and garlic juice works wonders in relieving pain. Crush two pieces of garlic and put them on the teeth that are suffering from pain.

4. Peanut Butter

Peanuts have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat wisdom tooth pain. Take a teaspoon of peanut butter on your finger and place it on the wisdom tooth.

5. Salt is an excellent home remedy

Prevents Inflammation and Reduces Gingivitis Mix a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and move it inside your mouth several times a day.

6. Mint

A very effective remedy for the treatment of wisdom tooth pain. It contains anesthetic properties that help reduce pain. You can chew some mint leaves or rub a little peppermint oil.

7. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is another effective home remedy for wisdom tooth pain due to its antimicrobial and antiseptic properties. Take two drops of tea tree oil on your fingers and apply it directly to the affected gums.