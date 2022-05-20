SASSARI-BRESCIA 98-68 One-way race on Sassari’s parquet, Bucchi’s men prove superior in terms of clarity and intensity in defense and cynical in attack, while Brescia slowly loses lucidity and confidence, sinking after the long break. First part of the match in favor of Sassari who maximizes the defensive work on Mitrou-Long and finds Kruslin’s triples to dig the groove that characterizes the first 20 ‘of the game. Brescia is conditioned by Della Valle’s injury, who accuses a problem in his left shoulder after a contact in penetration; Magro is forced to vary the rotations and seeks shelter even in a high quintet, but without finding the right countermeasures to Sassari’s offensive choices.

Petrucelli is an asset to the guests, but Dinamo runs and works well on the pick and roll thanks to Bilan, a factor on both sides of the pitch that allows the whole team to build effective solutions in attack, which are worth 47-34 of 20 ‘. After the long break the guest reaction does not arrive, on the contrary Sassari closes the game, it starts again with a 9-0 partial with the Sassari defense that removes any solution of the game in Brescia. Logan also comes out at a distance and drags his team to +34, effectively closing the race 10 ‘early. The last quarter only serves to define the final score that Sassari sees, conquering the first match point to be played in 48 hours at PalaSerradimigni. 98-68 the final Sassari: Kruslin 20, Burnell 15, Logan, Robinson 13

Brescia: Brown III 18, Petrucelli 16, Mitrou-Long 9