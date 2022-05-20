The dispute between Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba It doesn’t have when to finish. The actress and the soccer player met again after their mediatic divorce to make some adjustments in the conciliation agreement for the possession of her daughter, at the request of her mother.

Despite the fact that both showed that they had a very cordial relationship in terms of their parental relationship, there would be terms in the document that have not yet been concluded. But, why is it said that the former presenter does not want to recognize the treatment that she reached with her ex-partner months ago and seeks a modification?

the current deal

After their dispute over the possession of their daughter, Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba reached an agreement in early November 2021. The resolution of the Fourth Family Court indicated that the soccer player kept the apartment in which both had lived, while the actress received 30,000 dollars.

Regarding the possession of the minor, it was specified that it will be shared and the alimony will be assumed equally by both parties. The costs of school and higher education will also be shared.

Then it was revealed that the 4-year-old girl spends weekdays with her father, from Monday to Thursday; while she shares with her mother from Friday to Sunday.

What does Melissa Paredes want to modify in the agreement?

According to what is stated in the document that Melissa Paredes sent to Rodrigo Cuba, what is sought is to find “a solution to the conflict they have over the variation of shared ownership agreed in the conciliation act.”

The former television host wants to modify the schedule that the girl has to this day regarding coexistence with each of her parents. The soccer player previously stated that this arrangement allows him to spend a lot of time with her daughter and even accompany her to her classes, because on weekends she has a tight sports schedule.

“As can be deduced from the agreed regime, the minor spends with her father from Monday to Thursday, and is therefore prevented from spending Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with her father and enjoy their company on those days when they don’t go to school, just as they used to do,” he says.

Melissa Paredes considers that this agreement prevents her daughter Mia from spending quality time with her father on weekends and makes it difficult for her to be present on the days she goes to school and support her in her education. “I consider that it is not the most beneficial for your emotional stability” was exposed.

It also seeks to equate the amount of time that the little girl spends with both figures.

Rodrigo Cuba’s response

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba They met again on May 19 at a conciliation center located in Miraflores, where they were unable to reach an agreement. Upon leaving the premises, the soccer player declared and expressed his annoyance at the changes that his ex-partner intends to make.

“Mrs. Melissa Paredes intends to ignore our previous agreement,” she said before the cameras of La República.

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba could face each other in court

The confrontation between Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes could reach major instances of not reaching a tenure agreement during the conciliation that they are currently going through. The actress could raise her request to the Judiciary to obtain more days with her daughter, as revealed by the lawyer of the popular “Gato”.

“We have to prepare for a judicial process, which is what we assume will happen. It couldn’t be anything else,” said the lawyer in communication with Magaly Medina.