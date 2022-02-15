We are only in February, yet 2022 has already seen some notable market hits in the gaming sector, with Microsoft And Sony who have grabbed some important developers. There are those who are ready to bet that it is not over here and that in the future we will see some good ones, and with this remote possibility, PlatinumGames he wanted to have his say about a possible acquisition.

According to the words of the CEO Atsushi Inaba, the company could be open to an acquisition only if there was the possibility to continue to maintain its freedom. Only then would they consider any offer.

The most important thing for us is to have the freedom to play the games we want. From what I’ve heard of the recent acquisitions, I don’t think Microsoft will start micromanaging Activision to take away all their freedom… I don’t think it will be such a relationship. I believe there will be a lot of mutual respect, and I think Activision will be able to continue doing what it does best. This is also what is most important to us, whatever form it takes for us and our company. So I wouldn’t refuse anything, as long as our freedom was still respected.

Inaba he also finds it strange that there are not many mergers of this kind in Japan, unlike the rest of the world:

I agree. I don’t see many in Japan, and personally I think it’s weird. For some of these big companies with all their money, you sometimes think “Come on! Buy some companies! “. It is strange to see Japanese companies always being so passive.

PlatinumGames therefore it does not shy away from the possibility, always assuming that the condition posed will be guaranteed. Who would you see well to add this developer to their ranks? Let us know in the comments!

Source: PlatinumGames Street Gematsu