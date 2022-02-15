Once the Pirlo hypothesis has been blurred, the Campania club relies on the experience of the former coach of Toro

A few hours after the announcement of Stefano Colantuono’s exemption, Salernitana made official the arrival of Davide Nicola as his successor. The draw achieved in the match against Genoa was not enough for the Roman coach to prevent the grenade club from giving up his job on the bench. The Campania club also relieved second-hand coach Gianfranco Cinello and match analyst Sandro Antonini from their duties. Colantuono had in turn taken over from Fabrizio Castori on the ninth day.

The sports director Walter Sabatini has chosen the former coach of Toro to try to reach salvation, a result that would really be a feat. The hypothesis of Andrea Pirlo’s return after his experience at Juventus last season has therefore been blurred.

