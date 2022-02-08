Scalebound may return, but that’s up to Phil Spencer and Xbox

are about to be fulfilled 5 years from cancellation scalebound, one of the games planned as Xbox exclusives by PlatinumGames. However, it seems that this could return if the necessary conditions exist for it.

During an interview with IGN Japan, the president and vice president of the developer spoke about the possibility of taking up the project again scaleboundan RPG that raised a lot of expectations, but that finally failed to see the light of day due to problems in development.

If Microsoft wants, the game could come out this time | Source: PlatinumGames

According to the two leaders of PlatinumGames, the game could make a triumphant return, because its development could resume as long as Microsoft gives them the conditions to do soWell, this would have to be designed for the new generation of consoles and the current Xbox ecosystem.

Hideki Kamiya, who was director of scalebound while it was produced, he explained that:

“We put a lot of effort into the game and it doesn’t make sense for Microsoft to just stand there, so we’d like to do something about it. Phil, let’s do it together!”

This project had several problems when developing. Despite being a joint project that both Xbox and the company acquired, Kamiya chose to accept the cancellation as his and PlatinumGames’ responsibility..

However, this is not the first time that there has been talk of a possible revival of this video game. During 2020, a rumor started that PlatinumGames resumed development of scalebound. However, shortly after the same Phil Spencer denied this possibility.

Despite the denials and previous rejection, it seems that the developer is in good terms to make a new effort and finally finish this titlewhich could come as a new exclusive for this new generation of consoles.

