The UAE, through the Red Crescent Authority, provides urgent humanitarian aid to the brotherly Somali people affected by drought, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler In the Al Dhafra region, the head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

The aid program includes operating an air bridge to reduce the repercussions of the drought disaster, and transporting tens of tons of supplies and relief materials to those affected, as its first planes arrived in the capital, Mogadishu.

The authority will also operate an aid ship at a later time to support its efforts in this regard and alleviate the suffering of the Somali brothers. The authority’s program includes providing water through tankers and tankers for the displaced due to drought in their current areas of presence, as well as digging more water wells in areas and regions that suffer from severe scarcity in water supplies.

The Authority’s Secretary-General, Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi, stressed that the leadership’s directives in this regard come in support of the state’s humanitarian, relief and development initiatives for the benefit of the Somali people, and as an extension of its continuous efforts to reduce the burden of human suffering.

He said that the authority has prepared an ambitious program that meets the needs of those affected in the current stage, and contributes to alleviating the effects of the drought disaster.



