Ramon Planesformer sports director of Real Betis and now at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, in an interview given to the El Pelotazo program on Canal Sur Radio, he analyzed current green-and-white news and talked about Manuel Pellegrini and his situation this season. «My relationship with Manuel was exquisite. I can’t say anything at all. All coaches want to have the best players possible and you have to listen to them. If a coach does not fight you for the squad or for the best possible player to come, be suspicious. It is a necessary balance between a sports director and a coach. He endorses everything he has done. Not only at Betis. His career is spectacular. He has done and is doing very good work. We all know. Question Guardiola and look at what he has won. Football is always the present and those of us who are in positions of certain exposure have to accept it. Manuel is going to have the year, the other day he had a magnificent game against Barcelona. He has moments and streaks like everyone else but the results will come,” he said.

Regarding Betis – Barcelona, ​​Planes states that “it was a good, interesting match. I had a lot of fun on television. I liked the Betis version. There are good footballers, Betis generated a lot of danger. I like to see how Altimira has grown. Against a midfield like Barcelona’s, I like seeing a guy with no experience last year in First Division and seeing how he has grown. Also Abde’s. Llorente He helps the team a lot on the defensive side. There are elements in the template. Then the icing on the cake was seeing the reappearance of Isco, which is decisive. With two things he did you can see all the talent he has and he will give a lot to the team.”

Planes was questioned about Abdeone of his signings at Betis and a footballer with whom he has a special personal relationship. «Mentality is what he has left over. He has brutal faith in himself. He is very confident and that is why is having a very good year after a bad one last year. I wanted to turn it around and show the people at Betis that I had that level to succeed. Then there are situations that are solved by playing and playing. To see the great Vinicius who is competing for the Ballon d’Or, we have already seen how much time has passed. Abde has character, speed, verticality, shooting… You have to look for effectiveness, he knows it, but you have to find it by playing and playing,” he said about the Moroccan.

And he recognized Betis’ plan with his incorporation as sports director for the configuration of the squad and the search for capital gains. «Betis, when they come to sign me, one of the keys they value in my arrival is the profile I have of betting on young players. In all places, like Espanyol, Barcelona or Getafe. I’ve been pretty brave about that. The clearest example was that of Chadi Riyadhwho arrived from the center room or on tiptoe. Some saw that it was a huge leap from Barcelona B to a team as powerful as Betis and I was very clear that I had the level. It is true that its performance in the first year was so good that it surprised us. He adapted perfectly to what the team needed. That profile as a sports director is what the club looked for and there are the results and I think that the club, knowing who has it, will continue to bet on that player profile,” he stated.









He also talked about the march of Ayoze. «The renovation, in which I participated, was also intense. It wasn’t easy. We knew the level and its conditions. He could contribute a lot to the team. This summer the player was listed. When a player of his level has those good market conditions, there is a lot of competition. There are two parts and I am sure that Betis did everything they could to keep it going but there are two parts. “I don’t have a clear opinion about what happened this summer,” he said.

And Planes concluded by talking about a possible future return to Heliópolis: «I left with enormous sadness. Some may be disappointed with the decision but I am a professional and it was an opportunity that came, I valued it and I had to accept and I only have good words for Betis and its fans, it is a huge, beautiful and spectacular club. It seemed short to me. Football takes many turns.”