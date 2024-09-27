The match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona in the 2024/25 LaLiga season will be played on Saturday September 28, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. at the El Sadar Stadium, in Pamplona. Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match:
Although Barcelona arrives as the undefeated leader of LaLiga, facing Osasuna in El Sadar is always complicated. Given that Osasuna has shown solidity at home, we could expect a close victory for the culés, perhaps by the minimum, with a 1-0 or 2-1. Osasuna’s defense could stop the offensive power of Lewandowski and company, but Barça’s quality will end up making the difference.
Robert Lewandowski has been key for Barcelona at the start of the season and arrives in top form, with seven goals. The Polish striker is likely to continue his streak and find the net at least once in this match, whether from a play or even a penalty, if Osasuna resorts to fouls to stop him.
Barcelona, under the direction of Hansi Flick, is expected to have clear control of the ball, with possession close to 65-70%. His style of play based on short passes and high pressing will probably suffocate Osasuna, who will try to go on the counterattack to take advantage of any opportunity.
Although Ter Stegen will not be available, the young Iñaki Peña has proven to be up to the task. It wouldn’t be surprising if he managed to keep a clean sheet in this match, especially if Barça controls the ball and minimizes Osasuna’s chances.
Given the physical and defensive style that Osasuna adopts at home, they are likely to see several yellow cards. Players like Lucas Torró and Aimar Oroz, who tend to make a lot of tactical fouls, could be cautioned if they resort to strong tackles to stop Barcelona’s attackers.
