Plane plunges into the ocean just minutes after takeoff

This Monday, a dramatic event was reported on the Air Current website in which, fortunately, it did not escalate. This is a flight that left Hawaii on December 18 and, a few minutes after taking off, it rushed out of control towards the ocean.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) report indicates that the aircraft suddenly descended towards the sea for a period of 21 seconds. A time that, although short, would surely have been extremely distressing for the passengers, none of whom was injured.

United Airlines Flight 1722 came within feet of tragedy after it plunged out of control into the ocean just over a minute after takeoff.

“United Airlines crew reported the incident to the FAA as part of a voluntary safety briefing program. The agency reviewed the incident and took appropriate action.“, the FAA told CNN.

The data shared by the airline, and those registered by FlightRadar24 would indicate that the flight passed normally after the unexpected event.

After the momentary incident, United Airlines and the FAA conducted joint training “which ultimately led to additional training for the pilots.” They further added that The reasons behind the event continue to be investigated.

The plane, which was 236 meters from hitting the water, descended more than half the recommended height, then regained ascent and left Kahului, on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

