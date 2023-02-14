This morning Ferrari presented the SF-23 to the whole world with which it is aiming for the title in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Very confirmed Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. on the single-seater from Maranello, which has the new team principal Frédéric Vasseur at the wall to direct operations.

In addition to the forms and evolutions concerning the Prancing Horse car, which we can discover in the accurate technical analysis of our George Piola and Franco Nugnes, the first thing the fans were able to admire was the livery.

There is immediately a particular similarity to highlight, namely the one with the 643 which took part in the 1991 championship, while the last time black was combined with red was in 2015 for the SF15-T, with a white border peel off the two shades in the middle.

Like every year, let’s see in detail what has changed compared to the past, starting with a much more present black, also to save weight; reintroduced after about 30 years in 2022, the dark part dominates the lower section of the SF-23, making its way especially to the edges of the nose up to where the Ferrari shield stands out, right in front of the vents of the side pods, as well as in two rectangular sections on the latter, both from the side and above.

Also confirmed as black are the wings in the middle section, the Halo up to the central attack on the passenger compartment, the wheel covers (with internal yellow piping), the flow diverters of the front wheels (with a white band to distinguish Leclerc’s car and yellow for that of Sainz) and for this year also for the mirrors and on the entire fin of the engine bonnet, where the numbers of the pilots (16 for the Monegasque and 55 for the Spanish) appear white with a red border and the tricolor flag at the alongside them, with the sponsor Santander underneath.

Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

The novelty that immediately catches the eye is clearly the splendid ‘Ferrari’ lettering placed on the upper strip of the rear wing, as it appeared on the occasion of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. A wonderful ‘Giallo Modena’ was chosen at Monza, which so much was invoked in winter by the fans to propose it again this year. Request listened to… only halfway (unfortunately), because the writing is back, but in white, as are all those of the sponsors and the aforementioned numbers of the riders that stand out against a dark background.

The opaque red, this year a little lighter and more sparkling on the bodywork thanks to the creation of Ferrari Design, instead finds space on the external side of the wings. On the front one there are Santander (external) and AWS (internal), plus Shell V-Power and HCL Software on the skirts. In the back we have the usual Shell V-Power and the FIA ​​logo on the outside, while internally there is space for a newcomer, Bang & Olufsen.

Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

Continuing, the tip of the nose with the rectangular Ferrari emblem and rising Santander (also on the side on a black background), Mahle, Pirelli, Palantir, AWS, the Shell shell, the driver’s number and Genesys at the base of the Halo attachment. On the suspension arms there is a novelty, Ecopol, in addition to the usual F1 hashtag #WeRaceAsOne.

On the sides of the passenger compartment, in the section of the conductors’ legs, Richard Mille and OMR flank the Ferrari shield, while on the flow diverter there is the QR Code of the Scuderia Ferrari App. Around the Halo, clearly in favor of the camera for on-board filming, the Bitdefender, AWS, Shell, App QR Code, Richard Mille and Santander logos are applied.

The Spanish bank lettering is also on the steering wheel, to which the numbers of the two drivers are applied on the back. Riva branding is along the rear view mirror mounts. At the edge of the passenger compartment there are Estrella Galicia 0.0 and RayBan, AWS on the outside of the Halo attack, under the roll-bar remain the names of the two standard bearers of the Modena-based company and, more in the center of the bonnet, the Shell shell.

Moving on to the side pods, on the upper edge of the ‘mouths’ is Harman Automotive, the shell Shell and Ray Ban remain in place, with Ceva Logistics in the middle which this year is for the first time on a black background. At the base we find VistaJet, SKF, NGK Spark Plugs and Brembo.

The brand new Ferrari SF-23 covered the first laps of the track at Fiorano with Leclerc, who won a draw carried out by Vasseur with Sainz, who had a second round to the delight of the many fans crowded along the bridge overlooking the first curve and for the lucky ones present at the event belonging to the Ferrari Club, students of the Motorvehicle University of Emilia-Romagna and students of the “Alfredo Ferrari” Higher Education Institute accompanied by their teachers.