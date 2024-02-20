A Royal Air Philippines plane flying from the Philippine island of Boracay to the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai had to make an emergency landing this Monday at the Hong Kong airport due to the combustion of a portable external battery, The local newspaper reported this Tuesday The Paper.

Flight RW602, which departed at 17:45 local time (09:45 GMT) from the Philippine Caticlan airport, was scheduled to arrive at 21:05 local time (13:05 GMT) at Shanghai's Pudong airport, but was forced to change course while flying over the city of Shantou, in the southeastern Chinese province of Canton.

Two Chinese passengers, cited by The Paperthey said that around 7:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) they noticed a strong smell of smoke and saw a dense cloud of smoke at the front of the plane, where a traveler had connected his tablet to an external battery. .

Crew members rushed to the scene and moved the battery and tablet to the bathroom, where a small explosion occurred, after which the passengers were evacuated to the rear of the plane and provided with toilet paper and water to cover their mouths and noses.

The plane landed in Hong Kong at 8:20 p.m. local time (12:20 GMT) and was inspected by firefighters and police. which confirmed that the incident was due to the improper use of an external battery, while recommending passengers not to use these devices on future flights, the newspaper reported.



One hour and 50 minutes later, the aircraft continued its journey to Shanghai.

No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew, according to the Hong Kong media. HK01.

EFE

