In the remake of the 1989 science fiction series 'Quantum Leap' (or 'Time Travelers'), “30 Years Since Dr. Sam Beckett Disappeared,” actor Mason Alexander Park plays programmer Ian Wright, who joins the team of physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee).

“It's such an exciting series that gives you a window into other people's lives. I think the show is about walking in other people's shoes, it's about empathy, so it addresses a lot of issues like alcoholism, transgender people and racism. It's wrapped up in these kinds of big stories and it's an opportunity to both entertain and heal people at the same time. I hope that the Peruvian public liked the first season enough,” he responded to La República. “It's a great time travel show and it takes all the things that I love about science fiction and kind of blends it with the human condition and in a really cool way.”

The second season premiered on Universal+ and the American actor maintains that he has the opportunity to play a character that addresses diversity.

-After 'The Sandman' I read an interview in which you joked saying “how exciting to be treated as a cis actress.” Do you think we can now talk about a more inclusive television and film industry?

-Yes, I am grateful to have found so many job opportunities. Years ago I would never have thought I would be working at this level. Know? When I was younger I did a lot of theater in a lot of regional theaters and I learned a lot from examples of trans people, but people like me haven't been successful in such a big way. So (grateful) to be part of this generation of artists that are finding their place, and actually making a name for themselves and being in a place where they can ask for things to be done. I never thought that would happen to me, so I am eternally grateful to be in this position and I definitely don't take it lightly. It just keeps you awake and I hope it stays that way for a while.

-The series tells us about artificial intelligence. And, in real life, Hollywood came to a standstill to demand protection from technology and also supported the less privileged. What did he leave them?

-Oh! The strikes are important especially for actors and members of the area who are often not compensated the way they should be, they really did a brave thing by deciding to take the opportunity to… you know, have this conversation because it's crazy to see how quickly the world changes and how quickly technology can change. My father worked with computers and as he grew up it was very fun to watch, but he was also scary. So we needed protection (…), and hopefully, build a future that is very very sustainable, because this industry is amazing, but it's no fun when you have people who just don't get paid like they should, they can't pay have health insurance and cannot afford to care for their families. So I'm excited to see the ripple effect it will have over the next few years on the industry.

-Returning to the script, they talk about Ian Wright's life and the depression he could face because of his identity. Do you consider it a very current reboot?

-I think what is surprising about the program is that they are willing to talk about things that are very normal, but that in a certain way have been politicized, just as I think that non-binary and transgender people have been politicized in a negative way to create more division. I think it is to distract from many of the real problems that politicians should be addressing. So this is being able to talk about my experience as a non-binary person on this show, and millions of people can now watch it and not just in one country. I think it will probably always be one of the most important things I will ever do because it is an innovative program. I'm really honored that the writers decided to focus on Ian in some of the episodes, but also without making it too heavy and all-encompassing. He is a human being, and that is what matters.

