One of the engines of a Gol Linhas Aéreas plane caught fire moments before takeoff this Thursday (04.May.2023), at Santos Dumont Airport (SDU), in Rio de Janeiro. Flight G3 2040, scheduled for 5:20 pm, was destined for Salgado Filho International Airport (POA) in the city of Porto Alegre (RS). No one is hurt.

According to information from the airline, engine 2 caught fire while the plane was preparing to take off. The flight was canceled and the passengers disembarked according to established procedures.

After the incident, Santos Dumont airport was closed because of the debris left on the runway, according to the news portal. G1. Gol said, in a note, that passengers on flight G3 2040 will have accommodation on the next flights.



Read the full statement released by Gol on May 4, 2023 at 7:30 pm:

“GOL informs that flight G3 2040 this Thursday (04/05) operating the Rio de Janeiro (SDU) to Porto Alegre (POA) route, at 5:20 pm, had its takeoff interrupted after a technical failure was found in engine 2 The decision was taken at the start of the race at low speed in the first meters of the runway at Santos Dumont airport.

The crew followed the established procedures and returned to the parking position to disembark, which occurred uneventfully. To minimize the impacts on Customers, the Company is offering accommodation on the next flights. GOL reinforces that all procedures were carried out with a focus on Safety, the number 1 value of the Company.”

