They would fire a police officer who accepted a “bite” from boys who traveled in the Metro cabin for fun

By decree, Representation of the Battle of May 5 is Intangible Cultural Heritage of CDMX

A nurse fired for denouncing the reuse of syringes in a hospital in Veracruz returns to work

Hoy No Circula May 5, 2023 in CDMX and Edomex

staff of the Investigation Police (PDI) of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), arrested one of the alleged perpetrators of having set fire to an ice cream shop.

According to information from journalist Carlos Jiménez, the subject is identified as David “N”who is linked as a possible member of the criminal organization of the Tepito Union.

According to the investigations of the capital authorities, David “N” was engaged in extortion and collection of the right of floor to merchants of the Venustiano Carranza and Cuauhtémoc mayors.

Uniformed officers found them inside a home in the downtown colonyto be presented before the Public Ministry, where they will determine their legal situation for the crime of extortion.





#alleged #perpetrator #setting #fire #paleteria #CDMX #stuck