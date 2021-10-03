There would have been the Romanian real estate developer Dan Petrescu, 68 years old with German citizenship, at the controls of the crashed plane shortly after 13 in San Donato Milanese, just outside Milan. On board the aircraft, a Pegasus PC-12, also the man’s son and wife, as well as a couple of friends with a small child. This was reported by several Romanian newspapers. The plane had departed from Bucharest last Thursday and had made a stopover at Linate airport, to then leave today for Olbia, in Sardinia, where the Petrescu family had a home.

The eight passengers who died in the crash were all foreigners, said the deputy prosecutor of Milan, Tiziana Siciliano, who arrived at the crash site. The plane, he added, “was of Romanian nationality and the pilot was also Romanian,” he added.