Data leaks Data leak of 11.9 million documents: Tax haven connections with numerous public figures – Yle: Data on more than 200 Finns covered by the leak

The so-called Pandora papers contain leaked data from around the world.

International the supplier network ICIJ says it has received more than 11.9 million documents from tax haven companies in a huge data leak. The data leak is also called Pandora Papers.

According to the network itself, this is the largest-scale disclosure of its financial secrecy to date.

The information leak contains information about a number of influential people, such as politicians, civil servants, and public figures. The leaked data deals with their holdings and other connections to tax havens. The matter was reported, among other things The Guardian, BBC and Yle.

According to Yle, the data are mainly for the period 1996–2020. More than 600 journalists from 150 media participated in the study.

Media information according to, for example, the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and the current Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš have acquired real estate through tax haven companies.

Pandora’s papers revealed the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky owned a stake in a Ukrainian film production and distribution company through a tax haven company. According to Yle, Zelenskyi transferred his ownership of the tax haven company to a friend just a month before his election as president of Ukraine in 2019.

According to Yle The documents contain information on more than 200 Finns. There are no politicians among them.

The use or ownership of a tax haven company does not necessarily involve illegality.

The leak also revealed information about several stars of the entertainment world. For example, Colombian singer Shakiran, full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, of the three tax haven companies owned by.

The Beatles drummer was also found in the leak Ringo Starrista and a Spanish musician Julio from England.

Data leak reveals new information, including the President of Russia Vladimir Putin encrypted holdings of related parties, he says Yle.

Studies of Yle’s MOT editorial office, which is familiar with leaked documents, reveal, for example, how a Finn belonging to Putin’s close circle Gennady Timchenko EUR 1 billion was organized through tax haven companies.

“My clients have always followed the law in their transactions. All allegations that he was guilty of or involved in money laundering, tax evasion, or any criminal activity are completely incorrect, ”Tymchenko’s lawyer writes in a statement sent to Yle.

According to Yle, Tymoshenko acquired a stake in the gas company Novatek with the money arranged for him. Novatek is Russia’s second largest gas company.

The information in Pandora’s papers comes from several companies that sell tax haven services. However, ICIJ does not disclose its source.

ICIJ best known for the Panama Papers that went public in April 2016. The Panamanian papers contained information about thousands of companies and the money they invested in tax havens.

The documents came from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca. The data was originally leaked to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung as early as 2015.

Panama’s papers consisted of a total of 11.5 million documents and were the network’s largest document leak to date.