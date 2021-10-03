Plane crashed in Milan, who are the victims of the accident

At the controls of the crashed plane today, Sunday 3 October 2021, in San Donato Milanese, just outside Milan, there would be the Romanian real estate developer Dan Petrescu, 68 years old with German citizenship. On board 7 other people who were victims of the crash of the Pegasus PC-12. They are the pilot’s son and wife, as well as a couple of friends with a small child. The plane had departed from Bucharest last Thursday and had made a stopover at Linate airport, to then leave today for Olbia, in Sardinia, where the Petrescu family had a home. The eight passengers who died in the crash were all foreigners, said the deputy prosecutor of Milan, Tiziana Siciliano, who arrived at the crash site. The plane, he added, “was of Romanian nationality and the pilot was also Romanian,” he added.