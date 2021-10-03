007’s films always show different ideas from an automotive point of view. Beyond the great Aston Martin classics that pass through the hands of James Bond and that often do not even reach the end credits, there are several cars and supercars that instead the secret agent in the service of his Majesty does not drive but with which he has to deal. They are the cars of Bond villains and antagonists, often racing cars or great classics that take second place but which are certainly noteworthy. Here are some of the cars James Bond never drove in the different 007 movies.

Starting from the end, in No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s last appearance in the role of Bond, alongside the Aston Martin DB5 there are several interesting cars: starting with a Maserati Quattroporte who tries to run over the secret agent of MI6 during the first sequences in Matera. This is the fourth generation of the Trident sedan presented at the Turin Motor Show in April 1994 and the first car of the brand produced under the aegis of Fiat. Among the various chases of the film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga we see then several Jaguar XF and the new generation of Land Rover Defender. In No Time To Die we also see the brand new Aston Martin Valhalla, parked in the hangar of Q.

Going back in time then, in Specter there is one Jaguar C-X75, a replica of the car that the British company never put into production but which was also developed specifically for the 2015 007 film. Jaguar was assisted by Williams Advanced Engineering in making a copy powered by a supercharged V8 from JLR and equipped with WRC suspension. The debut in the film however did not convince Jaguar to put the car into production. Continuing the list of cars that James Bond has never driven, there is also one Ferrari F355 appeared in the 1995 film Goldeneye, when the agent 007 played by Piece Brosnan managed to give the Cavallino racing car a hard time with his Aston Martin DB5. In Die Another Day, however, the villain on duty whizzes across the ice aboard a convertible Jaguar XKR complete with a rear-mounted machine gun. The list would still be very long, looking at the numerous films of the secret agent: from the Renault Turbo 5 Turbo 2 of Never Say Never Again, to the Dunham Corvorado of Vivi and let die, up to the Mercury Cougar XR-7 of On the secret service of His Majesty of 1969.