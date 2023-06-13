EIt’s the night of Sunday, June 11, 1:19 a.m. The agency AFP spreads a message that will make the rounds in the media and politics over the course of the day under the rubrum “shock survey”: “Every third young man in Germany finds violence against women ‘acceptable'”. “In Germany,” the Agence France-Presse continues, “traditional role models among young men sometimes ensure a high level of acceptance of violence in relationships.” This emerges from a nationwide representative study by the organization Plan International Germany, which is available to the Funke newspapers. This is really a shock.

The message pulls

The survey itself is not available to AFP, nor to the Catholic News Agency (KNA), which reports at 3:18 a.m. “That hand slipping? 33 percent of men between the ages of 18 and 35 in Germany state that they find this acceptable in a dispute with their partner,” we read there. “34 percent of those surveyed,” it continues, “have already become violent towards women in order to instill respect in them. There was a strong aversion to showing homosexuality in public. 48 percent said they were bothered by it.”

More than a third of young men in Germany are okay with violence against women, and almost half have reservations about gays: That’s a message that pulls in, especially on a Sunday morning with little news. And so the news is making the rounds, abounding on newspaper and radio station websites. The “Zeit” is there, FAZ.NET, the “Tagesschau”, the Bavarian and the Central German Broadcasting Corporation, the ZDF; RP Online and Buzzfeed, “Bild”, “Berliner Morgenpost”, “Berliner Zeitung” and “Glamour”, even the statistics portal “Statista” – the list is by no means complete.



Expressed themselves quickly: Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus (Greens) and Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD), here at the press conference to present the police crime statistics on November 24, 2022 in Berlin.

The stupid thing is: On Sunday morning, the original survey, which is supposed to be available to the newspapers of the Funke media group, is not yet available for reading. Request to the KNA: We are currently taking care of it. Request to the organization Plan International: where is the survey please? Answer, early afternoon: We just posted this on our landing page. The KNA kindly reports back. It was also noticed there that a little more background was needed for such a sensational story, also with a view to the question of how “representative” this survey is.







Report media, politicians jump up

However, many journalists do not ask (themselves) this question. They keep spreading. Politicians jump up. Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) says on ZDF that violence against women is “unacceptable”. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) speaks in the newspapers of the Funke media group. One must take decisive action against violence against women: “There can only be one motto here: zero tolerance for violence against women.” Lower Saxony’s Minister for Women Andreas Philippi (SPD) is “deeply shaken”. The city of Siegburg finds the results “terrifying”. Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) tweeted: “Violence cannot be justified by anything. It is intolerable that a relevant number of young people consider violence against women to be acceptable.”