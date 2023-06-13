At the Xbox Showcase Extended 2023 the game was presented again soulslike Lies of Parriving on Game Pass since D1 or September 19, 2023. It will also be available on PlayStation, remember.

The new video shows the main features of the game by Neowiz. We will have weapons made up of a blade and a handle from ours and we will be able to merge these two parts as we prefer. Each weapon has its own moveset and also active skills that consume “Favola” (a sort of magic points that are recharged by attacking). It is also revealed that in Lies of P we will not only have to fight puppets, but there will also be strange creatures that will block our way.

We will be able, in predefined points, to summon gods AI controlled spirits who will help us against the bosses of Lies of P. In fact, remember that there will be no online or local cooperative. It is then explained that our character will have a skill tree (known as Organo-P) which can be expanded using special objects, through which to activate a series of additional bonuses, such as extra healing, improved dodging and more.

The combat system of Lies of P is also based on parries: the character can reduce the damage suffered by using the weapon as a shield, but by performing a parry at the last second we will completely block the attack and we will not lose HP. Some enemy attacks, which flash red when they do so, cannot be dodged and a perfect parry is required.

This new trailer is just one re-presentation of known characteristicsbut it is very useful for those who still didn’t have a complete view of Lies of P. We remind you that we tried a substantial demo of the awaited soulslike by Round8 and Neowiz.