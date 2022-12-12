Rarely has one been seen political operation as sleazy as the call Plan B electoral of the federal government. A project with changes to more than 450 articles of different laws, with new legal regulations, which seriously alter (weaken) the electoral institutionality of the country, evidently drawn up and thought out in a hasty and improvised manner, was submitted to a vote without going through commissions and a vote was taken in plenary session without the deputies even knew its content.

When they met him Green and the PT in the official bloc discovered that they were also victims and a superficial review of what was voted verified what we already knew, that numerous chapters of that legal reform are unconstitutional.

I imagine govern Puebla must be a very valid and legitimate ambition, but instead of approaching that possibility the leader of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies Ignacio Mier, it operated in such a lamentable way that it made it lose legitimacy even among its own.

paradoxically now the initiative is in the hands of senate, where Ricardo Monreal decided to give it a relatively serious legislative process to the initiative voted in deputies, assuming, first, that you have to make changes because there are unconstitutionalities manifest and after the issue if it comes out as it was presented, it is literally a political disaster, even more so with the changes proposed at the last minute so as not to affect the game Green and the PT.

The desire of the federal executive is that these reforms are approved no later than Thursday when the ordinary period ends. If there were any sense, it would have to be assumed that reforms of this type, which affect the electoral system as a whole, weaken institutions and divide political forces while polarizing the population, cannot be approved without at least going through a deep discussion.

Monreal has reached important agreements in the Senate with most of the initiatives that President López Obrador has sent, especially in the first half of his administration, but since the 2021 elections, presidential efforts have been increasingly polarizing and one-sided and It has been almost impossible to reconcile initiatives that were born to be approved only by their own, not to be negotiated with the opposition.

And this also occurs in the midst of an advanced succession process that in the National Palace seems not to have understood the damage it does to the country and to its own project. Mier played as a soldier who obeys orders, but Monreal, after everything that happened with his presidential aspirations, cannot do the same.

Even less so when the advanced succession process seems to be being played with such marked cards. The autonomy that Monreal can show, the support that he has among a group of senators and even deputies, the interest that some, several, sectors of the opposition show for his hypothetical candidacy, beyond the numbers that the Morena polls show, they are a political capital that cannot be squandered, but that has time and space to be played, it is not unlimited or timeless.

The same is true of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who in his case must deal with the nonsense and presidential errors in foreign policy, such as support for Pedro Castillo, the deposed former president of Peru, and the daily contradictions about the supposed policy of non-intervention. .

But even so, Marcelo has spaces that he can take advantage of with greater ease: a demonstration of this was the construction of his own structure in the 300 electoral districts of the country, or the proposal to hold debates between the presidential candidates of Morena, something that he also supported. monreal.

The issue here is also time and space: the logical thing to do would be to leave the electoral laws alone, except, if necessary, for minor changes, for the candidates to leave their public posts and to organize, without resources or public spaces, their pre-campaigns or whatever you want to call them, including of course their debates.

It will not happen that way because the effort is not that and it does not go through there, on the contrary. So for both Ricardo and Marcelo, times are shortening and decision-making, too. Does this imply that they have to resign from their posts or from their candidacies now, in the coming days or weeks? No, it implies that they must assume definitions of what they are or what they are not, inside or outside of Morena. And that to a large extent will be defined by the positions that are adopted in these days and hours on Plan B and the electoral reforms.

zacatecas

I don’t understand. President López Obrador says that the security situation in Zacatecas is improving because he is not Felipe Calderón. The latter is evident, but Zacatecas in terms of security is a disaster that has grown steadily in the last four years, during this administration, a disaster in which generals and judges are assassinated, highways are blocked, penalties are taken, where the 90 percent of the population lives insecure. What can one boast about security in Zacatecas?