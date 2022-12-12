A criminal case was initiated by the investigating authorities after a six-year-old boy was injured on a bumperball site in Kamchatka. About it December 12 reported in the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region.

The case was initiated on the fact of the provision of entertainment services that do not meet safety requirements, which caused serious harm to the health of a minor (clause “c” part 2 of article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

“A 46-year-old man is suspected of committing a crime against public health,” the investigators noted.

According to them, the suspect provided bumperball services. He did not provide, among other things, the presence of appropriate fences and warning signs about safety rules. As a result, during the game, a six-year-old boy came out onto the playground.

After that, one of the players, dressed in a polymer ball, fell on the boy. The victim was hospitalized with numerous fractures, concluded in the UK.

In early December, a six-year-old child was admitted to intensive care after riding down a hill in Ufa. The hill was liquidated after the incident, a pre-investigation check is being carried out.