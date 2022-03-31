The world of football has surrendered to Xavi, the Blaugrana coach who has managed to redirect Barça’s situation in a short time and once again inspire. The last coach, Koeman, walked out the back door, singled out and criticized, and we can still see football personalities doing it today.
This time it has been Pjanic, who is on loan to Besiktas from the culé team and who coincided last season with Koeman, who has had words of admiration for Xavi, and who has thrown a dart at the Dutch coach. In this regard, he said that Laporta had made a good decision in dismissing Koeman, without cutting a hair.
The Bosnian has been leaving some comments for some time indicating that he would like to play for Barça again, and he thinks he could fit in better with Xavi than with Koeman. The Dutch coach had him practically separated, which greatly annoyed Pjanic, a footballer who had just been the captain of Juventus.
Pjanic also added that he already knew the talent of Gavi, the young man who has impressed the entire football world. The Bosnian said that the first time he saw him in training he knew the boy was special. We will see if he returns to Barça at the end of the season and plays with him and with the rest of the players in the new culé project.
#Pjanics #mega #stick #Koeman
Leave a Reply