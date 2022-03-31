One of the trump cards of Teslawhich allowed him to conquer the leadership in electric cars are certainly i Superchargeror the exclusive stations of fast charging up to 250 kW.

It is a network of stations 480 volt DC fast charging usable in Italy only from Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3 And Model Y. In the United States and in some European countries they are used to recharge other electric cars.

Tesla Supercharger in Turin, where are they?

The latest Supercharger installed in chronological order is located at Turin in the territory of Grugliasconear the shopping center “The Cranes”. Here are 12 new Tesla columns, all of type V3 with a charging speed up to 250 kW.

That of Grugliasco is added to the other Superchargers present in Piedmont, for a total of 38 balusters: Bardonecchia (8 V3 bays), in Cuneo (2 V2 bays) and in Cavaglià, in the province of Biella, at the local Golf Club (8 V2 bays).

Tesla Supercharger in Rome, where are they?

Tesla Superchargers are also on the rise at Rome. In fact, the last charging point was opened a few days ago at the Sheraton of Parco de ‘Mediciin via Salvatore Rebecchini 145, at the exit of the A91 Rome-Airport of Rome Fiumicino.

The Tesla charging station in Rome consists of two Supercharger V3 And 8 stalls.

Stratal indications for the Sheraton in Rome

In the future this point will be expanded with the arrival of others 5 balusters. This is the second one opened in Rome in a short time, after the one inaugurated at the station of West Rome.

New Tesla Superchargers in Italy, updated map

The Rome Supercharger project is part of a larger one that involves the whole boot. The next to open will be those of Como, Alessandria, South Adda (in the province of Bergamo) e Oricola (L’Aquila). In this regard Tesla has dedicated a page on his site where you can consult the updated map of Superchargers present in Italy, in Europe and in the rest of the world.

Map being updated of Tesla Superchargers in Italy

On the site there are also the information on the type of columns present in the active stations and on the expected opening dates of those under construction.

The Tesla network is constantly increasing in our country. In the course of 2022 they will be open 14 new charging stations. Below is the list of those already active:

Grugliasco (TO): 12 parking spaces

Moncalieri (TO): 8 stalls

Cavaglià (BI): 8 parking spaces

Imperia: 10 stalls

Varazze (SV): 8 stalls

Dorno (PV): 12 stalls

Melagnano (MI): 8 parking spaces

Arese (MI): 8 bays – columns V3

Sondrio: 8 stalls

Piacenza: 8 stalls

Brescia: 12 stalls

Affi (VR): 16 stalls

Vicenza: 12 stalls

Mogliano Veneto (TV): 8 stalls

Occhiobello (RO): 8 parking spaces

Trento: 10 stalls

Borca di Cadore (BL): 8 parking spaces

Palmanova (UD): 8 stalls

Campogalliano (MO): 8 stalls

Modena: 12 stalls

Forlì: 4 stalls – columns V3

Forte dei Marmi (LU): 8 parking spaces

Florence: 8 stalls

Arezzo: 8 stalls

Grosseto: 8 stalls

Fano (PU): 4 stalls

Tarquinia (VB): 10 parking spaces

Magliano Sabina (RI): 8 stalls

Ceprano (FR): 8 parking spaces

San Giovanni Teatino (CH): 8 stalls

Mercato San Severino (SA): 6 stalls

Cerignola (FG): 8 parking spaces

Morano Calabro (CS): 4 stalls

Palmi (RC): 4 stalls

In Italy by the end of 2021 there will be 47 Tesla Superchargers, from north to south

Tesla Supercharger Charging Power

The stations Tesla Supercharger they allow Tesla electric cars to be recharged in less than an hour and are often placed near restaurants, hotels, or service areas.

Tesla Supercharger Stations Release up to 150 kW of powersharing the charge flow between two adjacent stalls, in case they were both busy. Those updated to version V3 charge up to 250 kW of dedicated power, without sharing the energy supplied between neighboring stalls.

Tesla Superchargers charge up to 250 kW

In September 2017, Tesla announced the availability of Urban Superchargersmore compact than standard Supercharger stalls so they can be used in urban areas, such as parking lots and garages. Compared to standard Superchargers, they have a maximum output power of 72 kW dedicated and not shared between two adjacent stalls.

Some of Tesla’s Supercharger Stations use solar panels to compensate for energy consumption and provide shade for parked vehicles.

Tesla Supercharger Cost

Charging costs are approximate. The charging cost estimate assumes a Supercharger cost of 0.32 euros per kWh.

The cost for charging in Tesla Superchargers is 0.32 per kWh

