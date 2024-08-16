The Union of Workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (STPJF) announced that it will take legal action against judges who allegedly pressure and threaten unionized personnel to support a work stoppage against judicial reform.

Jesús Gilberto González Pimentel, the union’s general secretary, said in a statement tonight that only eight of the 66 union sections support the suspension of work and that the labor organization will not announce any action until it knows the ruling on the reform.

“As a result of the calls and messages received daily by the sectional secretary and several members of the National Executive Committee, through which they reported the pressure (threats) from some of the country’s judges and trusted personnel, to show solidarity with the suspension of work, it was agreed that they will document themselves in order to take the appropriate legal action before the corresponding authorities,” he said.

“It was stressed that until the content of the ruling issued by the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies in plenary session is known and it is confirmed that our labor rights and benefits are untouched, the plenary session will decide on the measures to be taken, without ruling out the suspension of work as an extreme measure.”

He recalled that the STPJF had drawn up a proposal to add sections to the judicial reform, which includes the selection of candidates for judges and magistrates through competitive examinations, before being elected by popular vote.

“The legal department reported that it has already planned a defense strategy for workers who wish to go to work and not participate in the movement,” he added.

The union’s proposal, submitted to Congress, calls for the rights and benefits acquired by employees to be respected in the face of the reduction in trust funds, and for disputes to be resolved by the Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal.