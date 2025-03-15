The great question of space exploration is whether we are alone in the universe. In addition to astrophysicists and astronomers, who have more elements of judgment to try to answer that issue They are astronauts.

One of the lucky ones who could step on the moon, Edgar D. Mitchellwho participated in the Apollo 14 mission and that in 1971 he was the sixth human in putting his foot in our satellite, he also had his opinions about it.

Although Mitchell died in 2016, his widow, Anita Mitchellpublishes a book entitled Do not seem like an astronaut’s wife and has given an interview to the Daily Mailwhere she reveals what her husband and colleagues told her about the possibility of alien life.

“He always felt that he had UFOs out there, because many of the pilots and astronauts had seen something,” says Anita Mitchell. The astronaut’s widow argues that several of her crew companions, including Apollo’s astronaut James McDivitt, also reported having seen Mysterious objects during the first American space missions. Some also saw strange ships while flying over the earth with conventional airplanes.

“I remember that Gordy (the astronaut of the Mercury Leroy Gordon Cooper Jr. project) told us at a dinner at our house that he had seen something,” says Mitchell. “He told us: ‘Listen, We have nothing that goes so fast or that it arrives so high ‘“

But despite all her experience, Mrs. Mitchell says that the veteran pilot had admitted that after detecting UFO, American pilots “They couldn’t catch him.”

Before his death, Edgar D. Mitchell pressed for the United States government to reveal to the public what he knew about the numerous reports of strange sightings and its possible links with extraterrestrial life.

In 2009, Mitchell requested the publication of information that he believed that the government was hiding on the UFOs, and He added that he believed that extraterrestrial life was real and that officials were hiding knowledge about it.

According to the astronauts that Anita Mitchell met during her husband’s period in the space program, in space there were “Something technological” Beyond what humans knew.

Now tells the Daily Mail that she shares her husband’s belief that there was “Something out there.” Do you really think we are the only intelligence in the universe? Because if we are, the universe is in trouble, “he adds.