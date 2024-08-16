Journey to the Center of the Earth: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film

This evening, Friday 16 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1 the film Journey to the Center of the Earth will be broadcast, an American film from 2008 directed by Eric Brevig. Loosely based on the novel Journey to the Center of the Earth by Jules Verne, more than a remake of the 1959 film of the same name by Henry Levin, it is a sequel, set in the 21st century, of Verne’s novel, which instead took place in the 19th century. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In Boston, volcanologist Trevor Anderson receives a visit from his sister-in-law, the wife of his brother Max, who disappeared ten years earlier during a scientific expedition in Iceland. The woman has brought her son Sean with her to spend ten days with his uncle, whom she has not seen for six years. Bored, Sean and Trevor begin to rummage through a box belonging to Max and find many objects, including a copy of the famous novel by Jules Verne Journey to the Center of the Earth, on whose pages Max had written many notes. Interested in the notes written by his brother, Trevor goes to the laboratory where Max worked and finds other notes that suggest traveling to Iceland.

Unable to bring Sean back to his mother, Trevor embarks on an adventure with the young man. On the plane, Sean manages to decipher the name of a volcanological institute from a book. Once on the island, after a long car ride, the two meet Hannah, the daughter of the deceased founder of the institute, a young and expert mountain guide whose help is needed to find and extract the metal body of an important seismic activity detector at the top of an extinct volcano. Up there, the three are surprised by a storm, which forces them to abandon the sensor (being made of metal, it attracts lightning) and take refuge in a cave…

Journey to the Center of the Earth: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of Journey to the Center of the Earth, but who is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, Anita Briem, Giancarlo Caltabiano and Garth Gilker. Let’s see together all the actors and the characters they play.

Brendan Fraser: Prof. Trevor Anderson

Josh Hutcherson: Sean Anderson

Anita Briem: Hannah Sigurbjörnsdóttir

Seth Meyers: Professor Alan Kitzens

Jane Wheeler: Elizabeth Anderson

Giancarlo Caltabiano: Leonard

Jean Michel Paré: Max Anderson

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Journey to the Center of the Earth live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Friday 16 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform.