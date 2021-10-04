As of this Monday (4.Oct.2021), transfers and payments made by individuals from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am will have a limit of R$1,000. The measure was approved by the BC (Central Bank) in September, to curb nighttime fraud, kidnappings and robberies.

Legal entity accounts were not affected by the new rules. The restriction applies to transactions by Pix, instant payment system, as well as to other means of payment, such as intrabank transfers, via TED (Available Electronic Transfer) and DOC (Credit Order Document), payment slips and purchases with credit cards debts.

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

The customer may change the transaction limits through the financial institutions’ electronic service channels. However, increases will take effect from 24 hours to 48 hours after the request, rather than being granted instantly, as was done by some banks.

Financial institutions should also offer customers the ability to set different Pix movement limits during the day and night, allowing for lower limits at night. Previous registration of accounts that may receive Pix above the established limits will also be allowed, keeping the limits low for other transactions.

Last week, the BC established additional security measures for the instant payment system, which will take effect on November 16th. One of them is blocking the receipt of transfers via Pix to individuals for up to 72 hours, if there is any suspicion that the benefited account is used for fraud.

With information from Brazil Agency