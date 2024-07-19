Mexico City.– In compliance with the definitive suspension issued by the Federal Judicial Branch, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) confirmed that Mexico will participate in the PISA 2025 test and will conduct the pilot test in October.

In order to obtain this information through legal means and in the face of the opacity of the authorities, Education with Direction filed an injunction, a dispute that has been ongoing since the end of last April between concessions and denials.

Last June, the SEP complied with the definitive suspension granted by a judge to ensure that Mexico participates in the OECD’s PISA test and confirmed that it was making progress in the procedures for its participation.

On Thursday, the organization announced that the agency would not only participate in next year’s edition of PISA, but would also – like other OECD countries – conduct the pilot test.

“The definitive suspension ordered by the Judicial Branch of the Federation is in the process of being fulfilled by the SEP, which is why it has reported that the National Center for Evaluation of Higher Education (CENEVAL) will coordinate the work to carry out the pilot test in October 2024 and the definitive test during the months of April and May 2025,” he explained.

Miguel Ángel Ortiz Gómez, a constitutional lawyer from the Cuatrecasas firm, acknowledged the work of the Judicial Branch of the Federation in defending the human right of children to quality education, guaranteeing its continuous improvement and progressive protection.

In addition, Ortiz Gómez said that the incorporation of CENEVAL to act as a liaison with the OECD to guarantee the implementation of the Pisa Test in 2025 will be essential to ensure its correct implementation, considering that a work program has been proposed that includes the implementation of the pilot program, sampling tasks and preparation of materials, reagents and application manuals for this standardized evaluation.

For her part, Paulina Amozurrutia, national coordinator of Education with Rumbo, highlighted that the implementation of the Pisa test with the intervention and participation of civil society is an important step that will allow defining public policies in educational matters for the next administration, for which she called on Mario Delgado, the next Secretary of Public Education, to work in a coordinated and co-responsible manner in the design of the Sectoral Education Program 2024-2030 and in the constitution of communication channels and participation of specialists.