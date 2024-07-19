Juarez City.- A streak of just over 60 hours without intentional homicides in the city was broken this afternoon with the discovery of a lifeless person wrapped in blankets.

Residents of the Granjas Unidas neighborhood reported the location of a lifeless person wrapped in blankets on Camino Real and Indio Jerónimo streets.

Upon arrival, municipal elements confirmed the report and notified the District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone, who began the investigation.

The previous murder was on the night of Monday, July 15, in the Independencia II neighborhood, where a man was found beaten and tangled in plastic on Adela Velarde and Gilberto Limón streets.

According to statistics from the Northern District Attorney’s Office, 53 people have been murdered this month.