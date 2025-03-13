Sthefany and Tadeo They were the second partner to arrive at the united reunion, three months after the recording of The island of temptations. There, both explained how everything had gone: “We are trying to advance, We have gone to therapy together”

Sandra Barneda He gave way to one of the protagonists in the couple’s infidelities within the experience: Mayeli. The girl got Tadeo to fall into temptation. “He told me he had a real connection with me“said the tempting.

Sthefany kept dedicating insults. “You are heavier than a louse“He said as soon as he arrives, denying the greeting.” We have already started with the insults, “Mayeli complained.” You are unbearable, “the Cuban dedicated to her antagonist again.

He also explained the reason he called her ‘Chihuahua“:” Because you are a person with whom you can’t speak, you are zero empathetic and you also have no education. ” Sandra Barneda He warned several times. “One more disqualification and you are going“He told them.

And that was what happened, causing the presenter to explode: “Outside, go from here“Sthefany went to the viewing room and returned later, a little calmer.” You are a woman, but I also and not You need to leave me bad To shine, “Mayeli told him.

Finally, the tempting left and only the sincerity between the couple remained. Tadeo and his girlfriend cried. “We will try to solve the problems and Be happy“He said. So they left again and hand.